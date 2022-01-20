Toronto FC roster evolving as 2022 preseason begins: "We certainly have a lot of work to do"

Italian star Lorenzo Insigne won’t be available until July, and Toronto FC are expected to make several additions before their 2022 MLS regular season begins Feb. 26 at FC Dallas .

As such, there is plenty of intrigue to the early days of head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley’s first TFC preseason camp. A roster transformation is well underway.

“I think it’s clear that as we start this year, we are probably on a list of teams where there’s the most questions,” Bradley said from preseason camp in California. “But it doesn’t change that there are still guys here that are going to play important roles. And the establishing of ideas and starting to get guys going and connect some dots, you must start."

Toronto brought back homegrown and Canada striker Ayo Akinola on a U22 Initiative deal Thursday. Though that's only one piece in a much larger puzzle as Bradley looks to reinvigorate a club that enjoyed great success under now-LA Galaxy boss Greg Vanney, especially from 2016-20, but finished second-from-bottom in the Eastern Conference last year.