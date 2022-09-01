Toronto FC remain confident after draw vs. LA Galaxy: “We still can make the playoffs” 

Hosting former head coach Greg Vanney’s LA Galaxy at BMO Field, Toronto scored a pair of second-half goals to take a 2-1 lead and were close to securing a crucial three points. However, former FC Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig launched a screamer in the 89th minute – his first goal in MLS – to salvage a 2-2 draw and steal a point away for the visitors.

"Nobody is giving up"

Wednesday will feel like two points left on the table for the Reds, and with just five matches remaining the result stings even more, especially considering Toronto are in 10th place, two points back of a playoff spot, but have played a game or two more than each of the teams they’re contending with in the Eastern Conference table.

Head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley was left disappointed with the result, but refused to concede that making the postseason was out of reach.

“Those are questions you get asked, those are things that get written, social media, but a group has to have a strong mentality,” said Bradley to the media after the match. “And if you have a night where you think you have a chance for three points and you don’t, then everybody comes in there angry, disappointed, frustrated.