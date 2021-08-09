Toronto FC name Javier Perez head coach for rest of 2021 MLS season

Toronto are 2W-1L-4D since Perez took over on July 7, with road victories over the New England Revolution and Chicago Fire FC to go along with four home draws. The Reds are still at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and league tables, with their overall record standing at 3W-9L-6D and 15 points.

Perez, 44, was in his first season on Toronto's coaching staff before taking over for Armas. The Spaniard has worked in US Soccer as youth coach for the US U-20 and U-18 sides and as an assistant coach for the senior team, as well as a youth coach for La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid. He came to Toronto with prior MLS experience from his stint as an assistant coach with New York City FC from 2016-20.