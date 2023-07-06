Disciplinary Committee Decision

Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernardeschi fined after red card

Federico Bernardeschi DisCo

© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines following Matchdays 22 and 23 of the 2023 season.

Bernardeschi fined

Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernardeschi has been found guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner following his red card in the 62nd minute of TFC's match against Orlando City SC on July 4.

Bernardeschi has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Disciplinary Committee: ORL-TOR Bernardeschi Failure to leave the field 62min

Zimmerman fined

Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman has been found guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner after receiving a 64th-minute red card in Nashville's match against D.C. United on July 1. 

Zimmerman has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Disciplinary Committee: NSH-DC Zimmerman 2YC Failure to leave the field 64min

Micael fined

Houston Dynamo FC defender Micael has been found guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner after receiving a red card in the 62nd minute of Houston's match against Seattle Sounders FC on July 1.

Micael has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Disciplinary Committee: SEA-HOU Micael 2YC Failure to leave the field 62min

Cartagena fined

Orlando City SC midfielder Wilder Cartagena has been found guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 61st minute of Orlando’s match against Toronto FC on July 4.

Cartagena has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Disciplinary Committee: ORL-TOR Cartagena Simulation-Embellishment 61min

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Disciplinary Committee Decision Matchday Toronto FC Federico Bernardeschi Nashville SC Walker Zimmerman Houston Dynamo FC Micael dos Santos Silva Orlando City SC Wilder Cartagena

Related Stories

MLS Disciplinary Summary
Portland Timbers midfielder Evander suspended for violent conduct
Chicago Fire FC fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
More News
More News
Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernardeschi fined after red card
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernardeschi fined after red card
LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig named Player of the Matchday
Real Salt Lake vs Orlando City SC: Bet on both surging sides to score

Real Salt Lake vs Orlando City SC: Bet on both surging sides to score
MLS Matchday 24 Previews: Back St. Louis on road trip

MLS Matchday 24 Previews: Back St. Louis on road trip
Team of the Matchday: LA Galaxy send El Tráfico message in Matchday 23
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: LA Galaxy send El Tráfico message in Matchday 23
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 23
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 23
More News
Video
Video
Luciano Acosta: One of the most creative midfielders in MLS is having an MVP-caliber season
0:41

Luciano Acosta: One of the most creative midfielders in MLS is having an MVP-caliber season
Did the referees get it right in El Tráfico?
2:53

Did the referees get it right in El Tráfico?
Player of the Matchday 23: Riqui Puig
0:32

Player of the Matchday 23: Riqui Puig
Top-shelf strikes! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:20

Top-shelf strikes! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
More Video