Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernardeschi fined after red card

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines following Matchdays 22 and 23 of the 2023 season.
Bernardeschi fined
Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernardeschi has been found guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner following his red card in the 62nd minute of TFC's match against Orlando City SC on July 4.
Bernardeschi has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Disciplinary Committee: ORL-TOR Bernardeschi Failure to leave the field 62min
Zimmerman fined
Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman has been found guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner after receiving a 64th-minute red card in Nashville's match against D.C. United on July 1.
Zimmerman has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Disciplinary Committee: NSH-DC Zimmerman 2YC Failure to leave the field 64min
Micael fined
Houston Dynamo FC defender Micael has been found guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner after receiving a red card in the 62nd minute of Houston's match against Seattle Sounders FC on July 1.
Micael has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Disciplinary Committee: SEA-HOU Micael 2YC Failure to leave the field 62min
Cartagena fined
Orlando City SC midfielder Wilder Cartagena has been found guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 61st minute of Orlando’s match against Toronto FC on July 4.
Cartagena has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Disciplinary Committee: ORL-TOR Cartagena Simulation-Embellishment 61min