Toronto FC loan defender Luke Singh to Atlético Ottawa

Toronto FC have loaned homegrown defender Luke Singh to Canadian Premier League side Atlético Ottawa through December 2023, the club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old center back spent last season on loan with another CPL club, FC Edmonton, making 24 appearances across all competitions (league and Canadian Championship).

Originally signed by TFC in April 2021 as the 26th homegrown in club history, Singh has one goal in six MLS appearances (five starts). He's also spent time on loan with MLS Next Pro affiliate Toronto FC II and Danish powerhouse Brøndby IF.

Toronto made defense a priority during the offseason after giving up a third-worst 66 goals in 2022, acquiring longtime MLS veteran Matt Hedges, Norwegian Sigurd Rosted, left back Raoul Petretta and USMNT goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

After falling 3-2 to D.C. United in their 2023 season opener, TFC visit Atlanta United Saturday in a highly-anticipated Matchday 2 clash (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

