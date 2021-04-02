Toronto FC down Columbus Crew SC 4-2 in preseason friendly

Behind four different goalscorers, Toronto FC beat Columbus Crew SC 4-2 on Thursday evening during a preseason scrimmage in Florida as both clubs prepare for Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 contests.

Columbus opened the scoring in the 18th minute through Pedro Santos and found a consolation goal in the 84th minute through winger Luis Diaz, and now will look ahead to their CCL slate. The defending MLS Cup champions open April 8 at Nicaraguan side Real Esteli FC before returning to Historic Crew Stadium on April 15 for the second leg.

“Preseason’s done and preseason always is what it is,” head coach Caleb Porter said. “You never win a trophy because of preseason or because of your record or your results there, so we’re excited to start the Champions League, we’re excited to start the regular season and once we can put the group together and gain that rhythm and continuity, I’m very confident that this group will have a very good start to the year and have a great season.”