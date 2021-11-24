Toronto FC chase return to "winning franchise" with Bob Bradley at the wheel

Bob Bradley has seen every single Toronto FC game in the last eight years. Often, he watches them twice.

“There’s a lot to do,” Bob Bradley told media. “But the incredible love we have for Toronto, the opportunity to come here and get started, I’m thrilled.”

Until now, that is, with Bradley unveiled as Toronto FC head coach and sporting director on Wednesday .

Bob Bradley has held that connection to this club. He has an intimate feeling and knowledge around Toronto despite never officially being connected with them.

His son, legendary US men's national team and MLS midfielder Michael Bradley , arrived at TFC in 2014 when it was a fledgling club looking to find its feet after expansion. Michael became captain and spearheaded a culture change to help the Reds rise from laughing stock to among the league’s elite.

“I always thought Bob was a guy I’d want to run my team,” club president Bill Manning said. “The circumstances allowed for that this year. Things came together very quickly. I think he’s the right guy at the right time for this club. I’m really excited.”

The move came together quickly. Bradley spent the last four seasons as the manager of LAFC and only officially left the Black & Gold on Nov. 18 . By Nov. 24, he was officially announced as Toronto FC head coach and sporting director.

Prior to his time with LAFC, Bradley was an assistant with D.C. United during the league's first two years before taking charge of Chicago Fire FC in 1998. He also was manager of the New York Red Bulls and Chivas USA before being named USMNT head coach in 2006. After leading the US to knockout stages of the 2010 World Cup, Bradley left the role in 2011 and was subsequently appointed the national team manager of Egypt before becoming the first American to manage a Premier League team in 2016 when he took over at Swansea City.

The three-time MLS Coach of the Year and former USMNT boss ranks third all-time in MLS wins. With LAFC , he led the club to a then-MLS record points haul upon winning the Supporters' Shield in 2019 before guiding them to the Concacaf Champions League final in 2020.

Alejandro Pozuelo had a down year after winning MVP in 2020 but insists he wants to stay after his contract expires next winter. New signing Yeferson Soteldo never quite flashed his true, consistent potential, and has been linked with a move back to South America.

There are a ton of questions at the top of Toronto’s roster.

“Bob is going to put his own stamp on this franchise and I look forward to him doing that,” Manning said. “He has what it takes to put together a winning franchise.”

Bradley is now the third head coach + sporting director combo in the league, alongside Sporting Kansas City ’s Peter Vermes and New England Revolution ’s Bruce Arena.

Manning noted there were a few other candidates he had in mind in case it didn’t work out with Bradley, and even spoke to a pair. But it became clear very quickly that Bradley would be the guy.

Forward Jozy Altidore, who was on the outs last spring after an argument with then-head coach Chris Armas, is reportedly not returning to TFC, be it as a contract buyout or some other form of departure.

“Jozy’s under contract,” Manning said. Then when asked if he planned for Altidore to be on the opening day squad he didn’t commit: “I think everything is open right now with us.”

“Jozy’s situation is unclear, that’s part of the problem,” Bob Bradley said. "It’s up in the air, seems like it’s just a cloud that lingers. There’ll be discussions, that part has to have clarity.”

Pozuelo, though, is excited about the new era. He has one year remaining on his contract and has 22g/26a in 72 career MLS games, though just 1g/4a in 19 appearances last year while battling injuries.

“You can ask the president after, I don’t know,” Pozuelo said when asked about his future. "I hope I can be here a lot of years. … For me, I’m happy here. With a new project, new coach, I’m excited for next year and I hope I can be here for more years.”

Bradley reunion

For the early part of Michael Bradley’s career, his father Bob was his coach more often than not.

Bob coached the MetroStars when Michael made his professional debut and his breakout season. Then Bob was let go by the club and Michael embarked on his European career, but in 2006 after only a few caps with the national team, Bob took over as head coach from 2006-11 where Michael became a mainstay.

For the first time since then, the Bradleys will be reunited professionally, though they have been deeply intertwined in each other’s careers in the meantime.