Toronto FC address open DP spot after Bernardeschi, Insigne captures

Toronto FC have made plenty of headlines this summer, most notably by adding in-prime Italian international forwards Lorenzo Insigne (free from Napoli) and Federico Bernardeschi (free from Juventus) as Designated Players.
Might the Reds, holding an open DP spot, make another big swing as the MLS Secondary Transfer Window speeds toward its conclusion on Aug. 4?
"The right player"
Head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley stopped short of any guarantees at Bernardeschi’s introductory press conference Monday, noting “it’s not as simple as saying there's a DP slot open and off we go again.” Rather, patience is the name of the game.
“We're in different level discussions,” explained Bradley, who joined in the winter after four years of helping build LAFC. “The top ones have been so exciting; obviously we made a trade last week where we brought Mark-Anthony Kaye back. So there's work being done every day so that we can continue to build.
“We had January and February to do certain things. We knew in the summer it was going to be the second period. We were trying to do the best we can in this period and finish strong, then see where we are to put the finishing touches on things at the end of the year. We're still looking in all the ways to improve.”
A similar message came from Bill Manning when being interviewed by TSN’s Matthew Scianitti, as the club president assessed a window that’s already seen Insigne and Bernardeschi transform their attack, Kaye bolster the midfield upon arriving from the Colorado Rapids ahead of Canada’s first World Cup trip since 1986, and Domenico Criscito bring a veteran Italian presence to the backline.
With an open DP spot to explore, and the potential to completely remake the roster’s top end, Manning doesn’t seem in a rush.
“Unless the right player presents itself over the next three weeks, we may push that to the winter window and then see do you go with a young player, with a Young DP where you can then add three [U22 Initiative] players?” Manning posed. “I think some will be how the team evolves over the next three months with Lorenzo and with Federico, with Mark obviously and now with [Criscito]. So right now it's got to be the right fit if we're going to make a move for that third DP.”
Defensive need
Toronto have been involved in DP musical chairs in recent weeks, sending midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, the 2020 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, to Inter Miami CF for just $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and other considerations as the Spaniard plays out the final year of his current contract.
Toronto and Mexican international center back Carlos Salcedo also mutually terminated his contract, creating the current vacant DP spot that Manning and Bradley addressed. Salcedo, back in Mexico for family reasons, lasted fewer than six months in MLS after joining from Liga MX’s Tigres UANL in a swap of former DP winger Yeferson Soteldo.
After Salcedo’s departure, whether it’s via the DP route or other measures, Toronto plainly recognize the need to improve their defense. Their 39 goals against are the third-most in MLS.
“Clearly defense, letting up two goals a game you're not going to win a lot of games,” Manning said. “I do think Federico and Lorenzo will change the dynamic of our team so that we're not under the gun so much. Teams are going to have to worry about us instead of us worrying about them on the counter attack, but we do have to clean up some things in the back. A lot of mistakes, preventable mistakes, lead to goals and it's a little too easy.”
As for backline targets, Bradley jokingly tossed out AC Milan all-time great Franco Baresi as one option. Age 62, the 1982 World Cup winner and 1989 Ballon D’Or runner-up enjoyed a spectacular career spanning two decades.
“Baresi is a little bit too old,” Bradley said wittingly. “If he was available, I would take Baresi. Maybe still.”
Uphill climb
Whatever comes, Toronto have shown a willingness to cut bait on DPs that didn’t pan out and pull off daring captures of players some observers doubted MLS teams could land. Perhaps a surprise or two is up their sleeve, on the backline or up top.
Regardless, the MLS Cup 2017 winners are chasing a postseason return after completing over 30 roster moves (outgoing and incoming) from last season to now. The Reds sit 13th in the Eastern Conference standings and eight points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line (5W-12L-4D record; 19 points) with 13 regular-season games remaining.
Amid the short- and long-term planning, they’re not giving up on 2022 by any means.
“Obviously got to find a way to keep everybody going,” Bradley said after last weekend’s 1-0 Canadian Classique loss to rival CF Montréal. “That's been the biggest challenge is to keep everybody believing that we are going to get it to where we want but it's hard work right now and we'll be excited to get a lift when some of these other guys get here, get on the field and see if we can get ourselves on a little bit of a run.”