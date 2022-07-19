Toronto FC address open DP spot after Bernardeschi, Insigne captures

Toronto FC have made plenty of headlines this summer, most notably by adding in-prime Italian international forwards Lorenzo Insigne (free from Napoli) and Federico Bernardeschi (free from Juventus) as Designated Players.

Might the Reds, holding an open DP spot, make another big swing as the MLS Secondary Transfer Window speeds toward its conclusion on Aug. 4?

"The right player"

Head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley stopped short of any guarantees at Bernardeschi’s introductory press conference Monday, noting “it’s not as simple as saying there's a DP slot open and off we go again.” Rather, patience is the name of the game.

“We're in different level discussions,” explained Bradley, who joined in the winter after four years of helping build LAFC. “The top ones have been so exciting; obviously we made a trade last week where we brought Mark-Anthony Kaye back. So there's work being done every day so that we can continue to build.

“We had January and February to do certain things. We knew in the summer it was going to be the second period. We were trying to do the best we can in this period and finish strong, then see where we are to put the finishing touches on things at the end of the year. We're still looking in all the ways to improve.”

A similar message came from Bill Manning when being interviewed by TSN’s Matthew Scianitti, as the club president assessed a window that’s already seen Insigne and Bernardeschi transform their attack, Kaye bolster the midfield upon arriving from the Colorado Rapids ahead of Canada’s first World Cup trip since 1986, and Domenico Criscito bring a veteran Italian presence to the backline.

With an open DP spot to explore, and the potential to completely remake the roster’s top end, Manning doesn’t seem in a rush.