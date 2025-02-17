Toronto FC 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: Federico Bernardeschi was Best XI-caliber (when not picking up red cards) last year, and they have a direct connection to the glory days of the 2010s with new head coach Robin Fraser.
- Weakness: Just about everything else. The defense is old and slow, the midfield lacks creativity and the most expensive player on the team pretty famously does not want to be there. Good luck, Robin!
Key Departures
- Shane O'Neill: The Irish-American center back’s contract option was declined after three seasons with Toronto.
- Prince Owusu: The former German youth international’s contract option was declined after a season and a half with Toronto. He was acquired by Canadian Classique rivals Montréal, with Toronto getting $250,000 GAM for his Right of First Refusal.
Key Signings
- Ola Brynhildsen: Brynhildsen is Toronto's new No. 9, arriving on a year-long loan from Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland.
- Theo Corbeanu: The Canadian international winger joins on loan from Spanish second-division side Granada CF. Corbeanu is a TFC academy product.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 14th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Robin Fraser
- Stadium: BMO Field
- Last year: 11W-19L-4T, 37 points, 11th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify