Toronto FC sign Norwegian forward Ola Brynhildsen

The 25-year-old Norway international is on loan for the 2025 MLS season with a purchase option. The deal utilizes Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

"As soon as we established our new direction as a club this offseason, Ola was one of the first targets we met with in our effort to add a new dynamic to our team," said TFC general manager Jason Hernandez.

"His direct playing style and relentless approach to the attack will be a valuable addition to our team as we strive to enhance our ability to pose a threat to our opponents in different phases of the game.