Toronto FC sign Norwegian forward Ola Brynhildsen

Toronto FC have signed forward Ola Brynhildsen on loan from Danish top-flight side FC Midtjylland, the club announced Saturday.
The 25-year-old Norway international is on loan for the 2025 MLS season with a purchase option. The deal utilizes Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).
"As soon as we established our new direction as a club this offseason, Ola was one of the first targets we met with in our effort to add a new dynamic to our team," said TFC general manager Jason Hernandez.
"His direct playing style and relentless approach to the attack will be a valuable addition to our team as we strive to enhance our ability to pose a threat to our opponents in different phases of the game.
"We are thrilled to bring a player of his potential to our club, and we want to thank FC Midtjylland for their collaboration over the past months to get this deal over the line."
Brynhildsen has 75g/33a in 259 all-competition appearances across stints with boyhood club Stabæk and Molde FK in his native Norway, as well as FC Midtjylland. He won an Eliteserien title with Molde in 2022 and a Danish Superliga championship with Midtjylland during the 2023-24 season.
Internationally, Brynhildsen has been capped four times by Norway, most recently featuring in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying.
Brynhildsen is Toronto's second attack-minded signing this winter, following Canadian international winger Theo Corbeanu's arrival on loan from Spanish second-division side Granada CF.
Led by new head coach Robin Fraser, Toronto's 2025 season begins with a Feb. 22 visit to D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Their last Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance was in 2020.
