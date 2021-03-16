MLS WORKS and Continental Tire are teaming up to support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the 8th annual Kick Childhood Cancer campaign to raise awareness of pediatric cancers and fundraise for childhood cancer research.
Julian Gressel, DC United work to help Kick Childhood Cancer
D.C. United midfielder Julian Gressel has always made a point of using his platform to make a difference off the field, specifically around the league's Kick Childhood Cancer campaign. And they're not just words. The 27-year-old has become known for doing his best to make a positive impact in his
