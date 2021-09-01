Kick Childhood Cancer

Nashville SC support Kick Childhood Cancer with a month of activities and initiatives

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

In support of Kick Childhood Cancer month, Nashville SC will collaborate with the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt (MCJCHV) for the second year in a row in the following initiatives:

September 3 Match vs NYCFC

Throughout Nashville SC’s match against New York City FC on Sept. 3, the club will participate in multiple KCC activations throughout the day. These activations include:

  • Hero of the Match – Child ambassador and cancer patient Lydia Starnes, a Nashville SC fan will serve as the Hyundai Hero of the Match and will be featured through the club’s digital and social channels as well as during the match broadcast.
  • Section 615 – fans from the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital and the American Cancer Society will serve as special guests of Nashville SC’s Section 615, a designated section for community partners and special guests. The virtual fans will be featured during the match broadcast on Sept. 3.
  • Scoreboard Art – child patients from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital will create scoreboard art that will be displayed through the match broadcast on Sept. 3rd as Nashville SC takes on New York City FC at Nissan Stadium.
  • Guest Commentator – Jessica Meyers – Nashville SC will welcome guest host and commentator Jessica Meyers, a 19-year-old cancer survivor. Jessica’s story started at 11 years old when she was diagnosed with brain cancer. Her entire 5th grade year she spent battling and fighting for her life. She endured chemotherapies, radiation, brain surgery, as well as a port and g-tube surgery. She is happy to say that she is now 19 years old and an eight-year brain cancer survivor. Jessica will join Tony Husband and Jamie Watson on KCC Night during the Nashville SC halftime show.  
  • Anthem – Ava Paige Davis – 17-year-old singer-songwriter from Nashville, Ava Paige Davis will perform the KCC Night National Anthem. Ava is a patient at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital.

Remaining September Matches

Throughout the month of September MLS Kick Childhood Cancer matches will feature:

  • A commemorative Kick Childhood Cancer edition MLS adidas Nativo 21 Official Match Ball used in match play
  • Kick Childhood Cancer adidas Pre-Match Jerseys will be worn by players during pregame and warmups on game day as well as on the bench, side lines and during training and in community outreach efforts
  • Gold corner flags 
  • Gold goal nets
  • Gold captain’s armbands 
  • Gold ribbon jersey patches 
  • PRO referees will sport wristbands featuring a Kick Childhood Cancer ribbon

Advertising

Acts of Kindness

MLS and Continental Tire will partner with MLS clubs and players will organize activations and acts of kindness for patients, families, and healthcare providers. Nashville SC activities include:

  • Scarf Design Workshop - Nashville SC hosted a special art workshop with KCC Ambassador Lydia Starnes to design the commemorative scarf for the KCC 2021 campaign.
  • Pajama Bottoms & Blankets - Nashville SC, MLS and Continental Tires will donate 125 club customized pajama bottoms for child patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. During the holidays, Nashville SC will follow up with club customized comfort blankets with messages of hope for patients and survivors.

Fundraisers

  • Commemorative Scarf - Nashville SC will give a voice to children battling cancer through launching the KCC 2021 themed scarf designed by child patient Lydia Starnes at the Monroe Carell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. The KCC 2021 scarf will be sold throughout the month of September 2021 and used to raise funds and awareness throughout the Nashville community.
  • Hashtag Campaign - Fans can submit messages on social media channels using the hashtag #KickChildhoodCancer. For every post that uses the hashtag, Continental Tire will donate $1 to fund pediatric cancer research during the month of September.
  • Matchday Giving – During the official KCC match on Sept. 3rd, Nashville SC will collect donations at all Nissan Stadium concession stands and initiate a special text-to-give campaign encouraging donations in-stadium and through the local game broadcast.  
  • Holiday Auction – A holiday auction will provide an additional fundraising opportunity later in the season. Auction items will consist of game-used, autographed jerseys from Walker Zimmerman and Dax McCarty, team-signed soccer balls from September 2020 matches and the official match-day Gibson Riff Guitar used at the Sept. 3 match and signed by members of the team.
Kick Childhood Cancer

Advertising

Related Stories

Major League Soccer and Continental Tire Team Up For 8th Annual Kick Childhood Cancer Campaign
"For Sebastian": Why the childhood cancer story behind Inter Miami's shirts matters
Josef Martinez is surprise birthday party guest

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
"The team is fearless": Canada look to make statement as Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers begin
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

"The team is fearless": Canada look to make statement as Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers begin
Official: LAFC loan Diego Rossi to Turkey's Fenerbahce
Transfer Tracker

Official: LAFC loan Diego Rossi to Turkey's Fenerbahce
Nashville SC support Kick Childhood Cancer with a month of activities and initiatives

Nashville SC support Kick Childhood Cancer with a month of activities and initiatives
Major League Soccer and Continental Tire Team Up For 8th Annual Kick Childhood Cancer Campaign

Major League Soccer and Continental Tire Team Up For 8th Annual Kick Childhood Cancer Campaign
How many points is enough for the USMNT from September's World Cup Qualifiers?
Extratime

How many points is enough for the USMNT from September's World Cup Qualifiers?
Julian Green to MLS? USMNT midfielder confirms interest stateside
Transfer Tracker

Julian Green to MLS? USMNT midfielder confirms interest stateside
More News
Video
Video
Why This New Generation of USMNT Players Brings Brian Dunseth & Tony Meola Hope
36:55

Why This New Generation of USMNT Players Brings Brian Dunseth & Tony Meola Hope
Big Rivalries Require BIG SAVES! Check out the best from Rivalry Week
1:40

Big Rivalries Require BIG SAVES! Check out the best from Rivalry Week
El Trafico 6-Goal Thriller, Shock Win for Portland: Our Favorite Moments of Heineken Rivalry Week!
1:27:06

El Trafico 6-Goal Thriller, Shock Win for Portland: Our Favorite Moments of Heineken Rivalry Week!
Missed PK 10 seconds into El Trafico? Good goal for Colorado's Jonathan Lewis? 
6:52
Instant Replay

Missed PK 10 seconds into El Trafico? Good goal for Colorado's Jonathan Lewis? 
More Video