Top young-player performances of MLS Week 8

The big bad Bryan Reynolds sale aside, not a whole lot has gone right for the North Texans thus far in 2021, as their place at the foot of the Western Conference table indicates. And FCD got overall outplayed again at home last Saturday by Minnesota United. But they can thank their 18-year-old homegrown striker – yet another teenager who was given the prelim-roster nod of encouragement by Berhalter – for a hard-earned point.