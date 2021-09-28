Top 5 impact signings from the MLS Secondary Transfer Window

In all fairness, we could probably make this a cheat pick by including center forward Moussa Djitte , as Austin FC were sorely missing two pieces in attack. The U22 Initiative signing is a big puzzle piece for head coach Josh Wolff's vision but hasn't played much, so we'll stick with their big summer splurge.

Driussi has come exactly as advertised as a player (even if, largely thanks to major second-half defense issues, the wins are still only trickling in for the club). The Argentine DP’s quality-over-quantity playmaking style already has him at or near the top of the team's chance creation rate charts and his dastardly late runs have netted three goals and four assists in 10 outings. Most importantly, he's the facilitator for an attack that averages nearly twice as many xG with him on the field as they did before he arrived.