Top 10 MLS export moments of 2021

So what if Zack Steffen only had to make one save in backstopping Manchester City to their fourth straight EFL Cup final victory? For one thing, that save by the former Columbus Crew standout was a big one that came with the game still scoreless. For another, shutting out Spurs 1-0 to become the fifth MLS product to start and domestic cup final win in England and the first to do so in Europe since Troy Perkins raised Norway's NM Cup in 2008 is plenty cool enough.