"A big marker for this group": Austin FC record historic comeback at DC United 

The result ensures Austin FC finish MLS Week 7 no worse than second in the early Western Conference standings, with first place up for grabs based on how LAFC fare against Sporting Kansas City this Sunday afternoon (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).

“The vibe [at halftime] was we’re going to win this game,” said Hoesen, who scored his first Austin FC goal after being limited to five appearances (hip surgery) last year. “I think that’s a huge, huge step from last year where if we were behind, especially on the road, then nine out of 10 games we would have lost it. To be in this team and with this spirit and this heart, everybody stays together – it feels almost like a family.”