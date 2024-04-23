Tomas Totland comes up clutch for St. Louis CITY | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Derby matches always carry a different level of intensity – a soccer truism aptly illustrated in Saturday's Midwest rivalry clash between Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis CITY SC .

After bookending the wild, back-and-forth contest with a shock equalizer in the 92nd minute of a 3-3 draw, St. Louis right back Tomas Totland has garnered Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 10.

In another classic matchup between the regional rivals, St. Louis were just moments from suffering a 3-2 defeat at Children's Mercy Park before Totland came through with a stellar individual effort. The 24-year-old Norwegian defender pounced on a giveaway from Sporting KC, then made no mistake with his far-post finish on the ensuing breakaway opportunity.

"I would say that the last goal was a lot of relief more than joy," Totland said postgame. "Coming back 3-3, it felt like the game was going away from us. … But we showed again that we don't give up and we’ll take the one point back."

It was Totland's first career MLS goal since joining St. Louis before the 2024 season from Swedish top-flight side BK Häcken. He couldn't have picked a better time for the debut strike, as CITY SC picked up their third road draw of the season thanks to the clutch leveler.