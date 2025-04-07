Tigres vs. LA Galaxy: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

The LA Galaxy and Tigres UANL are deadlocked at 0-0 ahead of Tuesday night's decisive Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: TUDN, ViX
When
- Tuesday, April 8 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Universitario | Nuevo León, Mexico
The aggregate winner meets Club América (Mexico) or Cruz Azul (Mexico) in the semifinals later this month. LA last reached the CCC semifinals in 2012-13.
Four MLS clubs made this stage of the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
- Round One: 3-1 aggregate vs. Real Estelí (Nicaragua)
- Round of 16: 4-2 aggregate vs. FC Cincinnati
Tigres are ready for their attack to spark to life after being held scoreless in three straight matches, including back-to-back 0-0 draws.
That's not for a lack of attacking talent at manager Guido Pizarro's disposal, with Juan Brunetta and Fernando Gorriarán more than capable in midfield. Argentine striker Nicolas Ibañez spearheads their attack alongside several players with El Tri experience.
Currently sixth on the LIGA MX Clausura table, Tigres are looking to oust a second straight MLS foe after defeating FC Cincinnati in the Round of 16. They're also chasing a second CCC title, last winning the tournament in 2020.
- Round One: Bye
- Round of 16: 4-2 aggregate vs. CS Herediano (Costa Rica)
It's been a challenging start to the 2025 MLS season for LA, who are last in the Western Conference table with two points through seven matchdays (0W-5L-2D record).
But the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions are one historic result away from advancing to the CCC semifinals, an accomplishment that could potentially turn their season around.
LA forward Gabriel Pec missed last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Real Salt Lake with a hip injury. Will the 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year return for such a crucial match?