Tigres vs. LA Galaxy: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

The LA Galaxy and Tigres UANL are deadlocked at 0-0 ahead of Tuesday night's decisive Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series.

Four MLS clubs made this stage of the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.

The aggregate winner meets Club América (Mexico) or Cruz Azul (Mexico) in the semifinals later this month. LA last reached the CCC semifinals in 2012-13.

3-1 aggregate vs. Real Estelí (Nicaragua) Round of 16: 4-2 aggregate vs. FC Cincinnati

Tigres are ready for their attack to spark to life after being held scoreless in three straight matches, including back-to-back 0-0 draws.

That's not for a lack of attacking talent at manager Guido Pizarro's disposal, with Juan Brunetta and Fernando Gorriarán more than capable in midfield. Argentine striker Nicolas Ibañez spearheads their attack alongside several players with El Tri experience.