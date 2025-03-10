Tigres UANL vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

FC Cincinnati trail Tigres UANL in their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series after last week's 1-1 draw (away-goals tiebreaker), setting the stage for Leg 2 Tuesday night in Mexico.

How to watch and stream

English: FS1

FS1 Spanish: TUDN, ViX

When

Tuesday, March 11 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

Where

Estadio Universitario | Nuevo León, Mexico

The aggregate winner will face Costa Rica's Herediano or LA Galaxy in the quarterfinals next month. If the teams are deadlocked on aggregate and away goals after 90 minutes, extra time and potentially penalty kicks await.