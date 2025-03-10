Tigres UANL vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

FC Cincinnati trail Tigres UANL in their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series after last week's 1-1 draw (away-goals tiebreaker), setting the stage for Leg 2 Tuesday night in Mexico.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: TUDN, ViX
When
- Tuesday, March 11 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Universitario | Nuevo León, Mexico
The aggregate winner will face Costa Rica's Herediano or LA Galaxy in the quarterfinals next month. If the teams are deadlocked on aggregate and away goals after 90 minutes, extra time and potentially penalty kicks await.
Seven MLS clubs reached this stage of the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
- Round One: 3-1 aggregate vs. Real Estelí (Nicaragua)
Tigres have the advantage thanks to Nicolás Ibáñez's away goal during Leg 1 and steady play from veteran goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán. The Argentine striker headed home at the back post following Sebastián Córdova's lofted cross, helping earn a 1-1 draw.
While Tigres can advance without scoring, don't expect Guido Pizarro's side to sit back and absorb pressure. They have serious firepower, even with all-time leading scorer André-Pierre Gignac nursing a leg injury.
Big picture, Tigres are chasing their second-ever CCC title. They previously won the continental crown in 2020.
- Round One: 5-2 aggregate vs. Motagua (Honduras)
Pavel Bucha got Cincy off to a dream start in Leg 1 of their Round of 16 tie against Tigres, controlling Kévin Denkey's layoff and firing a low strike into the bottom-right corner.
But the hosts couldn't hang on for a crucial home victory and now must travel to Nuevo León in hopes of securing a road victory.
The Orange & Blue gained momentum over the weekend, pulling away for a 2-0 win over Toronto FC. Denkey scored from the penalty spot and Yuya Kubo iced the MLS Matchday 3 fixture.