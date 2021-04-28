Three takeaways from Philadelphia's stunning CCL win in Atlanta

Here are three takeaways from a game that somehow blew my expectations out of the water. I’m struggling to find the words for how entertaining this thing was from start to finish.

Asking for anything even nearing this would have been selfish and it delivered anyway. Actually, you know what, gonna go run some laps to see if I can get some of this out before I just stream of conscious this out.

Philly took Atlanta’s best punch on the chin, survived, waited and then pounced as soon as they got an opportunity. As soon as Atlanta wobbled, they kept punching. Over and over. Just an absolutely ruthless performance from a team that showed their experience tonight.

Even after getting smacked around a bit in the first half, they came out and put in a performance that not only would have been stellar in an Audi MLS Cup Playoff game, but quickly became elite by Concacaf standards. They hit the ground and stayed there when they needed to. They knocked the ball away. They frustrated and jostled Atlanta so much that when things did come apart for the Five Stripes, Atlanta’s young group still learning how to execute for a full 90 couldn’t keep up.

“In Concacaf it’s about surviving and advancing,” Jim Curtin said. “We survived in the first half, and the we played some pretty good soccer in the second half.”

Beyond all the cohesion and execution, you had Andre Blake making key saves, they killed Atlanta in transition, a homegrown came on and scored, Jose Martinez put in an all-time Jose Martinez performance (we’ll get there) and Jim Curtin clearly put the effort he needs to put into his outfit to consistently rank among the league’s best dressed. This is a peak Philadelphia game.

I’m not going to say it’s their best game. I remember the 5-0 mollywhopping of Toronto last season and you do too. And again, a couple of breaks the other way and we could have been talking entirely about Atlanta tonight. Curtin even admitted as much post game. But a win that all but assures they’ll move on to a CCL semifinal is among, if not the most important win in team history.