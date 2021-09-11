Three takeaways from Atlanta United's dominant win over Orlando City SC

Atlanta United looked decent in their five games prior to this. Four wins out of five is never bad. But this 3-0 win over Orlando , the Eastern Conference's second-place team? Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was something entirely different.

Gonzalo Pineda’s tactical adjustments and preparation are maybe the easiest to identify. He sent his team out with what he called equal parts absurdly and accurately “two false nines.” With Ezequiel Barco and Luiz Araújo up top and Marcelino Moreno moving freely as the No. 10, they made runs in behind and switched the field when given the opportunity. Orlando’s backline never looked settled.

Tonight, without Josef Martinez and Miles Robinson as they return from September’s World Cup qualifiers, the Five Stripes controlled every single facet of the game. On Atlanta United’s end, that happened for a few reasons.

But that only really and truly matters because Atlanta United have turned their season around. Tonight is the clearest data point so far that they’ve not only turned this team around but are directing it, with the gas pedal creeping closer and closer to the floor, toward an outcome that didn’t seem possible even two months ago when Gabriel Heinze was dismissed .

It feels like there are so many things to address about what Atlanta United just did. There were marked improvements across the board. But all of those improvements have to be colored in by this: Atlanta United just played the most difficult game left on their schedule (at least standings-wise) and are within three points of fifth place in the East. They’ll play every team within that three-point gap. The rest of their games – excluding fourth-place NYCFC – come against teams below them in the standings.

Even a small adjustment such as encouraging the team to play short corners to exploit a tendency they saw in Orlando’s film paid off for Pineda tonight. Atlanta’s first goal came when Moreno found George Campbell on a cross where the space their homegrown center back found proved lethal.

“Yes, that was part of the plan on set pieces, to do two-versus-ones as many times as possible,” Pineda said. “We detected that Orlando only sent one guy there, and an assistant pointed that out to me, and we encouraged them to play two-versus-ones many times because we have such skillful players there in Marcelino and Barco, and then Luiz Araújo too on the other side. Credit to Campbell, though, for just sprinting forward and reading the play fantastically.”

Macro and micro-adjustments aside, Atlanta simply looked better. It’s almost hard to describe without just showing you the entire game again and screaming “LOOKIT!” over and over again. But Atlanta acted more decisively. More confidently. Better drilled. Better spaced. Better quite nearly everything. It even felt like the midfield existed in this game.

Plug Martinez and Robinson into this group that suddenly understands how to win and have fun doing it under Pineda, and this team feels like it might not just make the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs but make some noise while they’re there. I may even be brave enough to say that they might just go Full Sounders. Because, instead of being frozen by the fear of departing from the coaching they’ve been given, they’re beginning to take the instructions they’re given while using those instructions as a framework to solve problems on their own.

“The test for us, and credit to the players, when we started to prepare for the game and started trying to face what we faced today during training sessions, I felt that sometimes they felt uncomfortable. Then they solved some tactical kinks on their own, and that is where I am very happy,” Pineda said. “Sometimes we as coaches can really pay attention to the solutions that the players provide to us, not us always providing the solutions. I love to analyze the training sessions because we can see certain behaviors from them that we can continue in the game plan, and they did it fantastically today.”