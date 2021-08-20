"Three points changes everything": Columbus-Seattle MLS Cup rematch comes at crossroads 

"Obviously we're playing a really good team in Seattle," Porter said. "But I know that we can win this game, I know we have a good enough team to win this game. And if we win this game, this whole thing changes. Three points changes everything. So we can talk all day long about the last games and this, that. At the end of the day, we've got to win this game."

Seattle are surging after a brief rough patch of their own, winning their last three matches across all competitions. Three points against an opponent like that, Porter said, could go a long way in changing the Crew's entire vibe.

But as Columbus look to right the ship, Porter senses an ideal opportunity: An MLS Cup rematch with the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders at Lower.com Field on Saturday (5:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes). The encounter is one of four national broadcasts in Week 21 as part of Heineken Rivalry Week .

The Columbus Crew are battling a five-game losing streak, a stretch that leaves them three points shy of the playoff line in the Eastern Conference, trailing CF Montréal for seventh place. That's not where many would have pegged head coach Caleb Porter's group at this point in their title-defending season.

For all the struggles the Crew have taken on the chin, Porter believes they're uniquely suited to weather the storm. They're full of veterans who know the rigors and grind that come with an MLS season.

"The good news is 100 percent of the group is on-board together," Porter said. "Many teams in this situation would not be in the situation where everybody's together, which is why we've built such a good culture, such a good locker room, good group of guys that are accountable and we're all going to sort it out together, because we're in this together. I'd remind you we're three points off the playoffs and we have 14 games to go."

Added center back Jonathan Mensah: "It's been a difficult stretch of us. We feel for our fans. All we want to do is go out and perform for them and win. That's the most important thing. Things haven't gone our way recently, so I believe if we do what we can I believe we'll get the result tomorrow.

"It's going to be very important for us leading into other games to get this win. Everything will change from there."

Speaking ahead of Saturday's match, Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said his team is acutely aware of facing a struggling side. It's the same club, after all, that steamrolled Seattle 3-0 in last year's MLS Cup Final, a bitter taste that still lingers among Seattle's players.

"[The revenge factor] is more internal for maybe the coaching staff than external as a form of a question or a reminder to the players because, look, they have to have that for themselves," Schmetzer said.

"That's a proud group in there. It's not that ancient history. It sounds or it feels like it's been a long time, but they weren't pleased with their performance. So I think it's incumbent on them without my help to dictate as to whether they're going to it a big deal that we're playing Columbus again or not.