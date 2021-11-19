Three dark-horses to watch in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs

These tweets rolled in when we were prepping for the Extratime playoff preview , which you can listen to anywhere you get podcasts or watch on YouTube :

Depending on when you are reading this, Union - Red Bulls (2:30 pm ET) and Sporting KC - Whitecaps (5 pm ET) could kick things off tomorrow, today or maybe even right now. You don’t have to think too hard about how you’re going to watch. Both matches are streaming live on MLSsoccer.com and the MLS app, with the first also on Univision/TUDN and the second also on UniMas/TUDN. In Canada, all games will be on TSN and TVA Sports as well.

​​The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs start Saturday. Fourteen teams, 13 games and one champion. Lose and the journey is over before it even began. Win and your legend grows, maybe even becomes parade or statue worthy.

Which 5-7 seed in each conference is most likely to make surprise run to the final? (Only 3 teams have done this in the last decade!)

What I found is that the odds aren’t with the dark horse, as I defined it. Fewer than one-fourth (9/40) of conference finalists came from their ranks. That’s not particularly surprising. Neither was the fact that all four of the “dark horse” MLS Cup finalists can be described as talented/experienced teams that failed to meet expectations during the regular season but came alive in the playoffs when it mattered most.

– Only four of the nine “dark horse” teams that made a Conference Final or MLS Cup started their playoff journey on the road

I went back and took a closer look at the last decade of playoff results. I granted dark horse status to teams who were seeded in the bottom half of their respective bracket. When the field was 10 teams total, that meant 4th and 5th seeds. When it was 12 teams total, 4 through 6. For the current field of 14 teams total, 5 through 7. For 2020’s expanded field, 6 through 10.

So MLS Cup dark horses it is, and I have three. But first a little fact check on Ethan’s factoid.

West No. 5 seed

Look, I know I’m not being brave here, and I’m certainly not calling the Loons, all things considered, a “bad” playoff team. They are a good and sometimes great team that lost four times to open the season and couldn’t make up the gap in the standings.

Sorry Adrian, no bulletin-board material here. In fact, I’m going the opposite direction. Minnesota have all the makings of a potential MLS Cup finalist dark horse.

Namely, they’ve got playoff experience – did you already forget Minnesota had one foot in MLS Cup last year until the Sounders roared back with goals in the 89th and 93rd minutes? – and a stable of game-changers who can win games on their own or as a collective.

Yes, I am talking first and foremost about Emanuel Reynoso, who was the second-best No. 10 in the league this year behind the Revs’ Carles Gil, who I expect will win the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

What Reynoso does best is draw attention and use that attention to manipulate the spaces around him. His teammates always look for his feet, and the Argentine is impossible to get off the ball once he has it. If and when you attempt to close him down, he either eliminates defenders via the dribble thanks to his technical ability and strength (underrated quality) or finds the gaps for a killer combination or through ball to a teammate. He lures you in then breaks you.

The guys on the end of those balls are stars in their own right. Robin Lod. Franco Fragapane. Adrien Hunou. Ozzie Alonso can still be a midfield monster when he’s rested and fit (he is). Michael Boxall and Bakaye Dibassy form one of the most underrated center backs in MLS. The fullbacks are menaces on both sides of the ball. Tyler Miller can keep the Loons in games, assuming the recent tendency toward howlers is out of his system.