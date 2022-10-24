Three big questions following LA Galaxy's 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( LA Galaxy version ). Read that, too.

The 2022 MLS campaign has long been over and the unforgiving nature of the single-elimination Audi MLS Cup Playoffs sends another four clubs to the offseason after the Conference Semifinals, with just four teams left standing. The other 24 (plus St. Louis !) are in full offseason mode.

Their playoff run ended at the hands of LAFC , with another absolutely bonkers playoff edition of El Trafico resulting in an LA Galaxy loss. Onto the offseason with real reasons for optimism.

The LA Galaxy returned to the playoffs and hosted a Round One game again, finishing the season strong after an up-and-down summer. They have stars, they have a possession-based identity and moved forward in year two under Greg Vanney.

The LA Galaxy’s summer transfer window was incredible.

They had the unique situation of being able to sign Riqui Puig on a free transfer (plus 50% sell-on and a buyback clause for FC Barcelona). It was an incredible opportunistic acquisition, as Puig is one of the best players in the league while not costing a dollar in terms of a transfer fee and doesn’t hit the cap as a DP.

Gaston Brugman was a perfect fit as a No. 6 behind him and next to Mark Delgado. The Martin Caceres addition went under the radar, but he was another really good opportunistic signing.

The point there is: The Galaxy did a lot of great work in the summer. They probably leveraged whatever they could to make it happen. Flexibility for the winter will probably come from players leaving.

All three DP spots are taken (Chicharito, Kevin Cabral and Douglas Costa). Costa is under contract only for next season. They can run it back and hope for better, or they’d need to find a transfer for Cabral or Costa. That may not be easy, so they could use their one offseason buyout if they desperately wanted to open a DP spot.

Their three U22 Initiative slots are filled as well (Julian Araujo, Efra Alvarez and Dejan Joveljic). I’m going to go deeper on Joveljic later, so we’ll save that. But Araujo and Alvarez are players around the Mexican national team with aspirations to go to Europe. TBD on if anything happens this winter.