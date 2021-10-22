Three big questions following FC Cincinnati's 2021 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club . Read that, too.

As the 2021 MLS season draws to a close, clubs trickle over the line of being mathematically eliminated from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Though games remain, focus shifts to the offseason and what's next.

FC Cincinnati haven't been short on ambition, earmarked by TQL Stadium, opulent transfers and fan support. They have been short on execution, patience and consistency. Hope springs eternal, though, with new leadership and a new plan.

Players will be playing for their futures or their next contract, be it in Cincy or elsewhere, as new GM Chris Albright embarks on a coaching search and puts in motion his plan to revive this club.

… but soon there would be a new general manager. And there will be a new coach. The fourth in as many seasons. FC Cincinnati are embarking on another rebuild. All they have left to play for in 2021 is trying to not finish bottom of MLS for the third consecutive year – all three of their years in the league.

There was a new stadium! And new players! And new hope!

Now on their third chief soccer officer, Cincy’s hiring of the long-time Philadelphia Union No. 2 was met with widespread approval across the league. Albright has been a long-respected front office executive, playing a key part in the Union’s surge in recent years with Ernst Tanner as sporting director.

First up is the coaching search. Here’s what Albright told MLSsoccer.com several weeks ago:

"I was very clear that domestic MLS experience is a non-negotiable prerequisite. Soon I’ll be able to land on the person who is the best fit here... it’s certainly priority No. 1. There are a lot of good candidates out there.”

Then Albright, his staff and the new coach will identify which players should stick around and where they can free up assets, then begin upgrading the roster. Another quote from that interview particularly stuck out to me as interesting.

“Identifying talent and building a team are two totally different things,” Albright said. “That’s the challenge. To build a team.”

Albright was also quick to note a few times that some players Cincy signed "just wouldn't have been possible" in Philadelphia, in regards to transfer spend. Brenner was signed for $13 million, Issac Atanga for a reported $4 million, Luciano Acosta for more than $3 million plus a bunch of allocation money for his MLS rights. Yuya Kubo was reportedly in the region of $2-3 million. The previous regime negotiated a purchase clause in a loan for Jurgen Locadia that was set at $10 million, a figure they would have triggered if the performances were there.