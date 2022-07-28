Atlanta United look for Eales' successor: “We want to be the standard bearer” of MLS

Getting back to championship contention

“Arthur has a very high expectation,” said Cannon. “He sets the bar very, very high in every single thing that he does. So he's not satisfied with where we are in the table. He lives these ups and downs and he lives them very personally. After a loss he's sending out texts to the team, cheering them up or high-fiving them when we have a great result.

“So Arthur is intimately involved with this. He is fully vested in our team, in our players, in how we do. This is not just an arm's length kind of a thing for Arthur Blank. So yes, he's frustrated with where we are now. He understands that in a game, certainly with both football and soccer, injuries happened, injuries can stand in the way of kind of building that chemistry and the continuity that you need to win ball games week in and week out. It's a long, long season for Major League Soccer. So net of all of that is Arthur is fully behind our organization. He's behind our coach. He's behind our team.”