Thomas Roberts returns to FC Dallas after SK Austria Klagenfurt loan

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan ended

Homegrown midfielder Thomas Roberts is back with FC Dallas after his loan to SK Austria Klagenfurt was mutually terminated, the MLS club announced Wednesday.

Roberts, 20, made 11 appearances for the Austrian Bundesliga club. He notched an assist during an ÖFB Cup Round of 16 match against SC Weiz.

Before heading overseas, the Arkansas native made six league appearances (three starts) with FC Dallas, all during the 2019 campaign.

The US youth international originally joined FCD as a homegrown player in July 2018.

