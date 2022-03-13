"This is not football": Carles Gil irate after New England lose wintry match to Real Salt Lake

“It's impossible to play football today,” the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP award winner told the local broadcast crew. “I cannot talk with my teammates, I cannot run, I cannot do anything. It's impossible, this is not football. Stop the f---ing game. We play tomorrow or any other day, I don't care. This is not football, it's impossible. Try to make long balls, the wind, it's impossible. I don't understand nothing.”

Snowy conditions turned the cross-conference match into a slugfest at Gillette Stadium, and it seemed like the defending Supporters’ Shield winners were cruising to a comfortable 2-0 victory. But then the Claret & Cobalt rattled off three unanswered goals from the 78th minute onward, stunning the hosts.

Would the result have changed Gil’s opinion? Not quite, he contends.

“If we finish the game 2-0, I say here the same,” the 29-year-old Spaniard said. “It's not football, it's impossible to play like this. Congratulations for Real Salt Lake because they are amazing playing, you know. But I don't understand why we play today like we play. We lose one game because we lose a game, for us, for them, for the soccer, for the fans, for everything.”

Asked about Gil’s remarks in his postgame press conference, Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena didn’t quite go to that extreme on a game that required orange balls for visibility and proactive turf clearance to prevent snow buildup, especially in the first half.