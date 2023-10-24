"This is a final": Sporting KC ride momentum into Wild Card vs. San Jose

This midweek turnaround won't be easy. Sporting welcome a San Jose side that spent 2023 ahead of them in the table, something Vermes pointed to as "a level of consistency within their team and I have a lot of respect for that." And while SKC boast a star attacker in Alan Pulido (14g/3a), the Quakes respond with Cristian Espinoza (13g/13a).

"These games are easier than normal to get your team ready," said Russell. "If you can't get yourself excited, if you can't get motivated for playoff games, there's not really much I can do to help you. The whole buzz around playing in the postseason is all the motivation anyone needs. It's not really down to me to say anything to get anyone hyped up at this point. I think everyone's already there."