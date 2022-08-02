"This ain’t going away": Phil Neville reflects on England's UEFA Women's Euro 2022 title 

“That’s changed women’s sport, never mind women's soccer,” Neville said Monday. “There’s only one word, just immense pride. I watched the game with David [Beckham] and we jumped up, we celebrated and we felt just an immense pride watching it. I did feel emotionally attached because I always say, 'These are my girls. These are the girls that inspired me and made me a better manager.'”

The paradigm-changing result came before 87,192 fans at Wembley Stadium, a record attendance figure for a men’s or women’s Euro final. Per the BBC, a peak audience of 17.4 million was measured alongside 5.9 million streams – the United Kingdom-based network’s most-watched program this year.

The team he managed for three years before coming to MLS ahead of the 2021 season had just reached a historic moment, as the Lionesses brought England their first major trophy in 56 years in men’s or women’s soccer.

🗣 “She was just a little baby at the time. She was literally shaking as I put her on the field.” Phil Neville reminisces about the time he gave EURO 2022 winner Chloe Kelly her debut for England. #Lionesses #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/9kQUUbaNwL

Women’s soccer hasn’t always been treated on the same plane as the men’s game, Neville said of his home country, but he thinks that wall is quickly crumbling considering what head coach Sarina Wiegman’s group achieved. England won the 2019 SheBelieves Cup under Neville’s leadership, yet the continental title reaches an entirely different level.

“You’ve got a lot of people still very skeptical and after what people are seeing now, people are jumping onboard and now are accepting,” Neville said. “I say it all the time that these girls are breaking down barriers, and there’s still massive [ones] to be broken down in all aspects of life for females. But I think when you have a soccer team doing so well, that reverberates and ripples around the world.

“That doesn’t just mean that it’s going to create change in soccer. It’s going to create change in all aspects of life, which I think can only be a good thing.”

Neville’s perspective comes as a 59-times capped England international defender, one who played in over 500 Premier League matches for Everton and Manchester United. He also enjoyed assistant stints with Valencia CF, Manchester United and the England Men's Under-21s.

Upon becoming the Lionesses’ head coach, Neville saw himself chasing the standard the United States, four-time World Cup winners and four-time Olympic gold medalists, have set in the women’s game. But he feels the tide is starting to turn.

“America was always the standard-bearer,” Neville said. “I feel as if the rest of the world has caught up and maybe America’s maybe a little bit complacent now. Maybe this has given them a we-need-to-kick-on-again [feeling].