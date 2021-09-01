"The team is fearless": Canada look to make statement as Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers begin

"I think they've been together [and] they've been through it,” said Canada head coach John Herdman. “In previous times, some guys had said it just never felt like we would connect around a deeper purpose. … When you put all of this together, there's been a core group of men that have experienced that together and it's that togetherness that is a foundation of their success."

These 23 players have been through the wringer over the summer, and the Octagonal is just getting underway.

Unlike previous qualifying campaigns, this group has been battle-tested in some marquee games. Advancing past Haiti in a home-and-away series in the previous round showed the team’s mettle to manage a tricky road match and grind out a result. Overcoming a rocky start against the United States in the Gold Cup group stage proved they won’t just wilt. Ditto with the loss to Mexico in the semifinals, in which Canada valiantly fought to the end.

Participating in the highest-pressure matches that Concacaf can offer – a 14-match gauntlet to determine who will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar – against the top teams in the region is exactly what Canada craved.

This is what the last few years, and specifically 2021, have been all about for the Canadian men’s national team .

Veteran midfielder Atiba Hutchinson is back in the squad and has sensed the same.

“Just seeing how the team has improved over the years and the confidence that we have in the team going into all the games that we've been playing,” the 38-year-old said. “No matter who we're going up against, the team is fearless, which before you wouldn't see too often. In a lot of the games, we'd kind of go into shells and that's not the case anymore.

"We’ve got a team that's full of talent. A lot of players that are playing in some good places, some good clubs around the world. Very confident and great abilities and can add a lot to the team and have been doing that over the past couple of years. This time around, there's a different feeling in the squad and for everybody involved."

It's fitting, then, that Hutchinson – playing in his fifth World Cup qualifying cycle for Canada – and the squad open their campaign against Honduras, a team that’s haunted Les Rouges for nearly a decade. They’ll meet Thursday at Toronto FC’s BMO Field (8:05 pm ET | OneSoccer, Paramount+), starting their three-match window.

Unlike in June, Canada will play at home in front of their supporters, where 15,000 fans (the maximum allowable due to government restrictions) are expected to attend. That alone could buoy the players in what should be a hotly contested game.