The sport I love comes to the city I love: On Austin FC's celebrated home opener

We’ve had pro sports in Austin before: We’ve had Ice Bats and Stars and G-League Spurs and an Express and a Bold and two rounds of Aztex. But we’ve never quite had anything on the level of Austin FC in Austin before last night. In case you couldn’t tell from how the volume in the supporters’ section translated to broadcast, the home opener was met with complete joy and exultation.

Through this entire project of bringing an MLS team to Austin, a lot of people have felt the way I felt: Wanting to see the sport I love — and, specifically, the league I love — to the city I love. And we’d be dreaming about Saturday’s night home opener for literally years before It’s happened.

It was loud in the supporters’ section, surpassing 100 decibels in the pregame preparations which involved Matthew McConaughey in a bright green suit beating on a drum with his hands. (As an Austinite, I can say that’s not a moment that surprises or phases me in the least.) And it wasn’t just loud: It was purposefully loud, with the capos and La Murga de Austin leading supporters through a series of musical numbers that were chants at their core but also fully-realized songs.

Last week, I tweeted a series of photos from a practice the Murga and supporters coordinated, arranged with the front office in order to give them a sense of how it might look and sound in the stadium. Some people chose to ridicule it or even use it as “evidence” the supporters are in cahoots with Austin FC brass.

What you saw Saturday night is the reason that practice in the stadium was sought after and gladly expected. These songs are still new to a lot of fans, some employ Spanish lyrics or choreography that aren’t going to be familiar to every fan. It’s a degree of difficulty going beyond “We Love Ya” and other MLS chestnuts, and it doesn’t draw from the typical MLS supporters’ playbook. It’s support that needs a lot of people on the same page to be successful, and it’s also support to be sustained for an entire half at a time.

It worked exceptionally well Saturday night. There were a few moments in which other sections of the crowd were able to pick out and join along with what the crowd was doing, notably the “Alright, alright, alright” chant that’s been a supporters’ staple for a while, taking the catch-phrase from McConaughey’s Wooderson character in “Dazed and Confused” and soccerizing it.

Other chants have potential to be replicated throughout the stadium, like the repeated “Cinco! Uno! Dos” from “El Equipo de la 5-12,” which reworks a Selena song into a rallying cry for Austin’s area code, or “Dale A-T-X,” which is simple and propulsive and which the supporters are already showing they can do for long stretches.