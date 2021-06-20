Austin FC marvel at "electric" opening night at Q2 Stadium

There’s a well-known bumper sticker that dates back decades, but can still be spotted around Texas’ capital city:

And the Verde responded in kind, matching wits with the San Jose Earthquakes in an open, ebb-and-flow affair that gave the capacity crowd just about everything it could have wished for on a warm Saturday night.

The River City turned into soccer heaven on Saturday night, as a loud, proud and knowledgeable 20,738 spectators packed into Q2 Stadium for Austin FC ’s inaugural home match – and gave their new team everything they had, filling the pretty new building with noise, rhythm and even a sweeping pregame tifo paying tribute to the city’s history and culture.

“It was electric tonight,” said lively winger Jon Gallagher, who experienced a few footballing temples in a 2019-20 season spent on loan with Scottish side Aberdeen. “It was amazing. From every chance, every little pass, every good moment, you could feel them.”

Except goals, alas, and the home win that would’ve pushed the euphoria levels to 11.

“When I stepped out right before the game started, I got the chills,” said ATX midfielder Diego Fagundez after the 0-0 draw, noting that the atmosphere posed the welcome problem of teammates’ commands being inaudible in the din. “That’s something special. I know they've been working so hard for it. I know the whole team is ready for it, and it's kind of sad that we're leaving with a tie, because we pushed so hard, they were singing so hard and we wanted to give them more.

“But like we’ve said, this is just the beginning. We're going to make this a fortress, we're going to make this a place that no one wants to play here.”