"The ref fell for it": Adrian Heath slams stoppage-time Vancouver penalty

The incident in question came in the 92nd minute with the Loons clinging to a 2-1 lead. An intended pass toward Dajome deflected off Ethan Finlay and into the Loons' 18-yard box. Finley and Dajome chased down the ball, with the two colliding and falling inside the area. Szpala immediately pointed toward the spot.

“I thought [Dajome] threw himself into Ethan and the ref fell for it,” Heath said. “I didn’t think it was a penalty, seeing it live and seeing it after. But as I said, we can talk about it all night, it’s a bad decision but he was poor all evening. We shouldn’t be surprised. It could have been the other way. He could have done it the other way. And by the way, we all have bad nights. I have bad nights, players do and referees have bad nights, tonight he didn’t have a particularly good evening, so we shouldn’t be surprised.”

Finlay, who leveled for the Loons late in the first half, offered this take.

“I’ll give you two points of view. In real time, ball ricochets off my chest, puts [Dajome] in the space. I know that he’s to my right, but I try to take a straight line, cut in towards the ball, knowing that he’s there. I didn’t know if he had the inside shoulder on me necessarily, but I was going to keep my line, essentially. I felt like I did that throughout that moment and I felt like it was more of a lunge by him into me. Obviously, any time you’re running shoulder to shoulder with someone in the box, you’re trying to do it gingerly, if you will. You know that in those moments, refs are looking to make calls, but I don’t know what else a player can do in that situation,” Finlay said.