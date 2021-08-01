Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps 2, Minnesota United 2

A late penalty kick from Cristian Dajome saw the Vancouver Whitecaps deny Minnesota United all three points at the death on Saturday evening to salvage a 2-2 draw in Sandy, Utah.

Dajome converted from the spot after he was adjudged to have been taken down in the penalty area by Minnesota's Ethan Finlay, despite fierce protests from the visitors. Dajome and Finlay had earlier exchanged goals in the first half before Robin Lod's 76th minute goal looked to have given the Loons all three points.

The home side opened up the scoring in the 36th minute after forward Dajome made a blistering forward run past the Loons defense, slipping through a massive hole left by Brent Kallman, who was caught out of position. The Colombian was served a delicious through ball from teammate Russel Teibert and after a few touches, he slotted the ball in the bottom right corner.

Minnesota, though, responded quickly to going behind. Finlay was fed a picture-perfect through ball from Emanuel Reynoso down the center of the Whitecaps box and the American split the center backs, scoring his first goal of the 2021 campaign; it was Reynoso's fifth assist of the campaign.

At the halftime break, the Loons opted for a change in formation, bringing on Designated Player Adrien Hunou and switching from a 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1.

The Frenchman slowly found his way into the game, but he had the first real second half chance for Minnesota in the 68th minute. The Loons earned a free kick after Reynoso was brought down, and the Argentine's service found the head of Hunou, whose effort went off the inside of the right post.

The Whitecaps attack seemed to be absent for the majority of the half, with their midfield being overwhelmed by the constant forward-movement from Minnesota.

That pressure eventually turned into a goal for the visitors. In the 76th minute midfielder Wil Trapp won the ball in the midfield off a Whitecaps turnover and found Lod making a run into the box. The Finnish international cut in on his left foot and fired home, giving the Loons a 2-1 lead.