The full Gio Reyna experience & other USMNT takeaways

Owning that role and making it something the team's comfortable with has been head coach Gregg Berhalter's mandate since he took the job a bit over two years ago. I think it's fair to say that there's been some noteworthy progress, but that more is needed.

The US men's national team beat a hodgepodge Jamaican side 4-1 on Thursday afternoon in Austria . They outshot the Reggae Boyz 28-9 and out-possessed them 69% to 31%. It wasn't precisely a "there's only one team on the field" performance in the way that recent wins over Trinidad & Tobago, El Salvador and Panama were, but there was a clear protagonist, and that was the US.

Reyna probably has the highest upside of any player in the pool, save maybe for Christian Pulisic (Sergino Dest would be in that conversation as well, but attackers are just more valuable than defenders). He is, at 18-year-old a regular for one of the best teams in Germany, and he has moments of skill that are inimitable from within the pool.

You can't teach what Reyna did right there. Players with his combination of individual technique and athleticism are rare, and it's worth living with the mistakes he makes in terms of his reading of the game and ability to make his teammates better. But man, are moments like this frustrating to watch:

Reggie Cannon's overlap is late, so Reyna freezes the defense then cuts inside and draws the attention of almost the entire Jamaican backline. This was a "fine, I'll do it myself" moment out of the Clint Dempsey playbook. He was quick, decisive, ruthless and creative in that moment, and credit to Liam Moore for making a great read to get a block on Josh Sargent's shot.

This time — which was earlier in the game — Cannon's underlap was perfectly timed and Reyna simply has to play him through. The whole point of positional play as Berhalter's system uses it is 1) to control the game, and 2) to put players in positions where their strengths amplify the qualities of their teammates. For the wingers, that often means making the right choice in that exact spot in order to get the ball into the optimal assist zone on the foot of an overlapping (or underlapping) fulllback for a pull-back across the face of the goal.

This was it. This was exactly how the system is supposed to work, and Reyna left Reggie on read. It was not the only time he did that (we'll get to the other one later on), and it is similar to what we've seen from him at the youth level, in his previous full US appearance and across this season for Dortmund. He had a chance to make the right play, but instead he tried to make the hero play.

It's exciting because he has the ability to make the hero play. There's a reason he's considered something like a $50 million asset. It's frustrating because the frequency with which he makes the right play is low.

We've seen it at the club level, too. Reyna had 2g/4a in his first five games for his club team this season. Over the subsequent 29 he's managed just 2g/2a and has pretty clearly dropped down the pecking order.