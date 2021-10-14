"The call will come": CF Montréal confident Djordje Mihailovic's 2021 will produce USMNT look

The 22-year-old former Chicago Fire FC homegrown hasn't been in the US men's national team fold since getting his most recent cap in a December 2020 friendly against El Salvador (he has six total). But should his 2021 breakout get him back on the radar? CF Montréal head coach Wilfried Nancy is among those who believe that he at least deserves a look.

"Everything started slowly and step by step, we were able to work together, and in a good way," Nancy said of Mihailovic at his Thursday press conference. "And for me, it's going to be natural that he will be your quarterback for the national team because he deserves it. For the moment, he's not in the national team but I like to say he has to control what he can control and the way he trains, the way he plays, this is the good way. So it's about time. It's about time. So, US national team has a lot of players in the middle. But again, I think that he has to stay confident and the call will come."