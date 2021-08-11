The 11 most underrated players of the 2021 MLS season (so far)

There's only so much publicity to go around in any field, which regrettably means there's always going to be performers who don't quite receive the credit they are deservedly due.

That intro brings us to one of my favorite recurring bits, the one that lets me give some love to players being woefully underrated across our MLS bubble. It's a bit like with movies. Supporting players can practically make a film (hello Kevin Kline, Joe Pesci, Heath Ledger and Christoph Waltz!), but the spotlight very often shines on stars up the casting ladder.