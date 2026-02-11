St. Louis CITY SC unveil the Tina Turner Kit

St. Louis CITY SC have unveiled their secondary jersey ahead of the 2026 MLS season, the Tina Turner Kit by adidas.
The jersey is a tribute to the Queen of Rock, Tina Turner, and the city where she found her voice.
Inspired by her unstoppable energy and enduring spirit, it shimmers in gold with CITY Red accents – an unapologetic nod to Tina’s bold, lustrous style and signature red lipstick and nail polish.
