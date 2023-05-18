Team of the Matchday: Atlanta United, Austin FC respond in Matchday 13

Atlanta, after a 4-0 rout of the Colorado Rapids snapped a three-game losing skid, have two players in the starting XI: Luiz Araújo (1g/0a) was a constant threat from his winger position, and Brooks Lennon (0g/2a) created chance after chance from right back. The Five Stripes have two Designated Players on the substitute’s bench, too: midfielder Thiago Almada (1g/0a) scored yet another free-kick golazo, this time atoning for a missed penalty kick, and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis (1g/0a) had an inspiring performance off the substitute’s bench.