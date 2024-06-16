LAFC & Denis Bouanga are inevitable: "Winning is contagious"

The Black & Gold, after Saturday's 3-1 win at Orlando City SC , have won eight straight games across all competitions and six straight in the league. They're not planning to slow down any time soon, either.

"We know when you’re in a moment like this, you have to keep your foot on the pedal, you have to keep going. You can’t relax and think things are going to come easily. Especially in an atmosphere like this, you have to come and just grind out a win and that’s exactly what we did today."