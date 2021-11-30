Minnesota United sign goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to new three-year deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Minnesota United FC have signed goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to a new three-year contract through 2024 with a one-year club option for 2025, the club announced Tuesday.

St. Clair joins fellow 2019 MLS SuperDraft picks Hassani Dotson and Chase Gasper in signing news deals with the Loons.

The 24-year-old Canadian international has earned 17 regular-season starts with Minnesota, including four during the 2021 campaign and another three in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. St. Clair has posted six MLS shutouts since being selected from NCAA Division I side Maryland.