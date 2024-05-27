Stock Up, Stock Down: RSL keep rolling, New England seek answers

Almost unbelievably, RSL looked dead in the water at the 60th minute when Dallas scored twice in two minutes to make it 3-0 for the home side. But we all know the Claret-and-Cobalt never say die, something they clearly embody from their head coach Pablo Mastroeni. They showed championship mettle and mentality to fight and get the game-tying goal in the dying moments of the match from Nelson Palacio.