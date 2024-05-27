Voices: Sacha Kljestan

Stock Up, Stock Down: RSL keep rolling, New England seek answers

24-SeasonPass_Talent_Weekly_MD16
Sacha Kljestan

Another double matchweek awaits, but first it was another great weekend of entertainment as we saw the hot teams keep rolling.

Last week I wrote about FC Cincinnati, New York City FC, Columbus Crew and Charlotte FC in the Stock Up section, and they all followed up with another positive performance.

We'll cover them more soon, but I must mention Sporting Kansas City as losers of five straight and Atlanta United being winless in nine. The points keep slipping away.

Let's dive into the rest!

STOCK UP
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

The Black & Gold went cross-country and brought home all three points from Atlanta. LAFC have now won five straight in all competitions and three straight in league play.

This was a grind-it-out victory (1-0) against an Atlanta team with their backs against the wall, especially as Mati Bogusz stepped up to score the winner via a free kick from atop the box.

Those are the types of wins you need when you want to compete for trophies: one-goal wins on the road in a close game. LAFC are starting to heat up.

Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake kept their heater alive with a dramatic comeback at FC Dallas, clawing back a 3-3 draw.

Almost unbelievably, RSL looked dead in the water at the 60th minute when Dallas scored twice in two minutes to make it 3-0 for the home side. But we all know the Claret-and-Cobalt never say die, something they clearly embody from their head coach Pablo Mastroeni. They showed championship mettle and mentality to fight and get the game-tying goal in the dying moments of the match from Nelson Palacio.

Most importantly, the supporting cast around Chicho Arango stepped up and delivered after goalkeeper Zac MacMath had a night to forget. It's now 11 straight in MLS play without a loss for the West leaders (7W-0L-4D).

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

No Messi, no Busquets, no Suárez... no problem for Supporters' Shield-leading Inter Miami.

The supporting cast took control at Vancouver and got three points (2-1 win) in exactly the type of game championship teams need when they're hunting trophies. Robert Taylor and Leo Campana got the job done this time; perhaps this is the deepest MLS roster we have ever seen.

Messi and Co. will be back this week as they host Atlanta and St. Louis with a chance to extend their lead atop the league.

STOCK DOWN
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution

It's now 10 losses on the season, including three straight. Plus it's six defeats in their last seven. It's as bleak as it has ever been in New England after a 1-0 defeat to NYCFC.

With an attack featuring Dylan Borrero, Carles Gil and Tomás Chancalay, I expected the Revs to be able to create a whole lot more. But they've scored just nine times this year, easily the league-low.

It really is hard to believe as this is pretty much the same roster as last season that was in the hunt for a top seed in the Eastern Conference. What is going on??

St. Louis City SC logo
St. Louis City SC

Make it three straight Ls for St. Louis and only three wins on the season. It's been a stark contrast from 2023, when everything went their way as an expansion team.

They didn't play poorly at home in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Seattle, allowing an unlucky own goal that took a huge deflection on a cross. They also created plenty of chances, but the margins are so slim in MLS. You have to be ready to capitalize and STL haven't been as sharp as they were last season.

There's no midweek game for St. Louis, so they will have a full week to prepare for a visit to Inter Miami.

Sacha Kljestan -
@SachaKljestan
Voices: Sacha Kljestan Matchday Los Angeles Football Club Real Salt Lake Inter Miami CF New England Revolution St. Louis CITY SC

Related Stories

Stock Up, Stock Down: New York City meet the moment, Montréal fall flat
Stock Up, Stock Down: San Jose Earthquakes show life, Sporting KC need new blood
Stock Up, Stock Down: Bernardeschi carries Toronto FC, Atlanta United are in trouble
More News
More News
FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano named Player of the Matchday

FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano named Player of the Matchday
Stock Up, Stock Down: RSL keep rolling, New England seek answers
Voices: Sacha Kljestan

Stock Up, Stock Down: RSL keep rolling, New England seek answers
Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati, LA Galaxy dig deep in Matchday 16
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati, LA Galaxy dig deep in Matchday 16
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 16

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 16
Canada roster for Copa América prep matches vs. France, Netherlands

Canada roster for Copa América prep matches vs. France, Netherlands
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 16: Luca Orellano
1:00

Player of the Matchday 16: Luca Orellano
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:49

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 16 in MLS!
20:17

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 16 in MLS!
Armchair Analyst: 50-50s before Tani goal
0:37

Armchair Analyst: 50-50s before Tani goal