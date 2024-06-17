Stock Up, Stock Down: Chicago Fire look inspired, St. Louis have sophomore slump

This is not the Philadelphia Union we have grown accustomed to seeing over the last five years.

Playing against nine men after Inter Miami had two players sent off, the Union inexplicably left themselves wide open at the back and conceded a stoppage-time game-winner to Leo Afonso . Insert face-palm emoji here.

In their last seven games at Subaru Park, the Union have two draws and five losses. That is not even close to good enough to be a contender in MLS. Jim Curtin has to find ways to get the best out of what he's got, especially with Julián Carranza reportedly on his way to Feyenoord.