Steven Beitashour re-signs with Colorado Rapids through 2022

The Colorado Rapids have re-signed fullback Steven Beitashour after he entered free agency, the 2021 Western Conference regular-season champions announced Friday.

Beitashour, 34, re-joins through the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023.

“Steven is one of the most decorated and experienced defenders in our league,” Rapids executive VP & general manager Pádraig Smith said in a release. “His leadership and versatility contributed greatly to our conference-topping season in 2021 and we look forward to welcoming him back for another year in Burgundy.”

The former Iran international has competed in MLS since 2010. He has scored five times and dished out 38 assists across 258 regular-season games (246 starts).

Beitashour originally signed with Colorado in September 2020. He began his MLS career with the San Jose Earthquakes, plus has featured for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Toronto FC and LAFC.

The 2012 MLS All-Star has been part of three Supporters’ Shield-winning teams (2012, ‘17, ‘19) and won an MLS Cup in 2017 with Toronto.

