Statement from Columbus Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko on the passing of former Crew executive Jamey Rootes

On a personal note, many years ago as a young, season ticket holder, I once cold-called Jamey. I was fascinated with his role and career trajectory and was eager to learn about various tracks into the sports industry. He graciously took my call that day and offered his time and his wisdom. Over the years, I spoke to him on multiple occasions, and each time I was struck by his generosity and willingness to help. I am forever grateful for the insights he shared with me. It was something that, as an aspiring sports industry executive, remained impactful and memorable to me. I know my story is just one of many people who he mentored and was a role model over the years.