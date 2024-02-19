St. Louis CITY vs. Houston Dynamo: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

A historic debut season vaulted St. Louis into continental competition, courtesy of topping the Western Conference. Head coach Bradley Carnell's team accumulated 56 points (17W-12L-5T), just shy of the MLS expansion club record LAFC set in 2018, but the bitter taste of their early Audi MLS Cup Playoffs exit to rival Sporting Kansas City still lingers.

Now, goalkeeper Roman Bürki, midfielder Eduard Löwen and striker João Klauss are among the main figures driving St. Louis' Champions Cup debut – and introduction to Concacaf writ large. Bürki is the reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Löwen finished third in 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year voting and Klauss had a team-leading 10g/4a last season.