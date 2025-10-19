St. Louis CITY sign Roman Bürki to contract extension

St. Louis CITY SC have signed goalkeeper and captain Roman Bürki to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Saturday.

"It’s an honor to wear this badge. I believe in this club’s future and want to play a key part in helping it achieve its goals."

"Every day I step on the pitch, I feel the support and passion from the city and our incredible fans, and it pushes me to be the best I can for this team," said Bürki, a two-time MLS All-Star and 2023 MLS Best XI honoree.

Bürki helped lead St. Louis to the Western Conference No. 1 seed in their expansion season and was named the 2023 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

The former Switzerland international joined St. Louis ahead of their inaugural 2023 season, after starring in the German Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund. He has since made 98 appearances across all competitions, keeping 19 clean sheets during that span.

Before signing with St. Louis, Bürki won three trophies at Dortmund playing alongside LA Galaxy midfielder Marco Reus. He earned nine caps with Switzerland and was named to their 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup squads.

This season, Bürki has made 90 saves and posted five shutouts in 24 matches. St. Louis have missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

"Roman is an extremely important part of this club, and has been since he first arrived," said Diego Gigliani, St. Louis' president and general manager. "His leadership on and off the pitch, his professionalism, his commitment to high standards, and his connection with our fans and this community embody everything St. Louis CITY SC stands for.

"As we enter a new chapter in the club’s young existence, we’re thrilled to see such a key player commit his future to what we are building. We’re confident he will continue to play a pivotal role in helping this team reach new heights in the years ahead."