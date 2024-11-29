St. Louis CITY sign center back Timo Baumgartl

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have signed center back Timo Baumgartl, the club announced Friday.
The 28-year-old former German youth international is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. He will hold an international roster spot.
Baumgartl arrives as a free agent, last competing for FC Schalke 04 in the German second division.
“Timo and his vast European experience will be a key piece to our team next year,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a club statement.
“Not only does Timo bring on-field experience, but he also has the leadership character trait that will be an asset to the locker room.”
Baumgartl has made 213 first-team appearances across PSV Eindhoven, VfB Stuttgart, Union Berlin and Schalke. He's played extensively across the Bundesliga and Eredivisie top-flights.
In St. Louis, Baumgartl reunites with former Germany U-21 teammates Eduard Löwen, Marcel Hartel, Cedric Teuchert and Jannes Horn. Hartel, Teuchert and Horn were acquired this past summer.
Entering the 2025 season, St. Louis have appointed Olof Mellberg as head coach. The former Swedish international defender arrives after leading Allsvenskan side IF Brommapojkarna.
St. Louis are chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return, having finished 12th in the Western Conference (37 points).
