St. Louis CITY sign center back Timo Baumgartl

The 28-year-old former German youth international is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. He will hold an international roster spot.

Baumgartl arrives as a free agent, last competing for FC Schalke 04 in the German second division.

“Timo and his vast European experience will be a key piece to our team next year,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a club statement.