Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY SC make defender Selmir Pidro first signing before 2023 MLS launch

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

St. Louis CITY SC have signed their first player ahead of joining MLS in 2023, acquiring Bosnian national team left back Selmir Pidro, the expansion club announced Tuesday.

Pidro joins through 2025 and will continue competing with his current club, Bosnia's FK Sarajevo, before formally joining St. Louis in July 2022.

“Pidro is a very hard-working player that not only fits well with our style of play but is a young player with significant experience,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “He’s been on our radar for a while now and we’re confident that he can have an immediate impact in the league. He has a high ceiling and we’re excited to help him grow as a player and as an individual.”

Pidro, 23, has been capped twice by Bosnia and Herzegovina, including a December 2021 friendly against the United States.

He’s helped FK Sarajevo win four trophies and has made nearly 80 appearances across all competitions, including Europa League and Champions League qualifiers. Pidro made his professional debut in August 2018.

“We are excited to have Pidro joining our club,” head coach Bradley Carnell said in a release. “I’m looking forward to working with him as we continue to build out our squad ahead of our first season in 2023.”

As of signing Pidro, STL CITY remain over one year out from their debut season. They’ll become MLS’ 29th team in 2023.

